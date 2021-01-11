Suspicious Package Reported Near US Capitol, Police Investigating PA

A ‘suspicious package’ has been reportedly found near the US Capitol.

Investigative journalist Scott MacFarlane from NBC News 4 took to Twitter to break the concerning news and said that the police are looking into the matter.

Advert 10

His tweet read, ‘SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE reported near Grant statue on Capitol Hill. All are alerted to avoid the area, as US Capitol Police investigate.’

The news comes after an improvised explosive device had been discovered during the riot that took place on Wednesday, January 6.

According to The New York Times, the device had been discovered at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Advert 10

The device was later confirmed to be a pipe bomb that was destroyed by a bomb squad.

PA

Another suspicious package was found then in the US Capitol on Friday night, January 8, but, after investigations, it was confirmed that the area was clear.

In addition to this, there have reports of ‘credible threats’ to the Capitol in the wake of last weeks riot, something which has seen tours of the Washington Monument suspended from today, January 11, as a safety precaution.

Advert 10

The tours are being suspended until January 24, reported Fox 5.

According to the National Park Service, those behind last week’s riot continue to threaten the Capitol and that more closures may happen over the coming days.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

Before the events that unfolded on Wednesday, the phrase ‘Storm the Capitol’ was used on social media a staggering 100,000 times.

Advert 10

Law enforcement’s lack of response to the trending phrase has since come into question, especially as it’s believed rioters were planning the riot for weeks in advance.

Non-profit research organisation Advance Democracy found that Trump supporters across all corners of the internet had been ‘signalling imminent violence’.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter after it claimed he had used the platform to incite violence.