unilad
Advert

Sweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two Days

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 04 Dec 2020 07:50
Sweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysSweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysPA Images

Sweden is set to close its high schools from Monday, December 7, after the country recorded 209 coronavirus deaths in two days.

So far, the country has avoided imposing any of kind of lockdown throughout the pandemic. However, students will now be forced to take online classes instead of attending school in person.

Advert

During a press conference, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced the country would be closing its high schools in a bid to help curb the spread of the virus.

Sweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysSweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysPA Images

‘You are going to need to change the way you are getting educated. I fully understand that this isn’t easy, but in the current situation, it is necessary,’ he said, as per the MailOnline.

Despite still not imposing any major socialising restrictions, Löfven did suggest that students shouldn’t be spending time with one another while the schools are shut.

Advert

‘I trust that you are wise and understand that this is not an extended Christmas break. It’s not a go-ahead for parties with friends,’ he added.

The Scandinavian country, which has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths, is expected to reach its second peak sometime this month, its public health body has warned.

Sweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysSweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysPixabay

This week, Sweden has been recording an average of 60 COVID deaths per day, however the rate still remains below the country’s highest peak, when an average of 100 deaths per day was recorded in April.

Advert

Sweden’s approach to the pandemic has been very different to many other countries, opting to avoid lockdown in a bid to protect the economy. It has not imposed the wearing of masks, either, leaving PPE to healthcare professionals.

This liberal approach has, however, been criticised by many, who have accused the government of failing to protect the country’s most vulnerable and putting the economy above their needs.

The country has now started to take action, by banning the sale of alcohol after 10.00pm and banning any gatherings of more than eight people.

Sweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysSweden Is Closing High Schools For A Month After 209 Deaths In Two DaysPA Images
Advert

Sweden’s government is now said to be divided over whether a lockdown should or shouldn’t be imposed, in a bid to reduce the transmission of the virus.

‘There’s certainly a split, and I’m pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency,’ Stockholm’s Södertorn University’s associate politics professor, Nicholas Aylott, told the Telegraph.

‘By some counts, we’ve now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that’s about as clear a refutation of Dr Anders Tegnell’s strategy as you could wish for.’

The schools are expected to remain shut for a month.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier
Gaming

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

The IT Crowd Is Officially The Funniest British Sitcom Ever, Study Finds
Film and TV

The IT Crowd Is Officially The Funniest British Sitcom Ever, Study Finds

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, COVID-19, lockdown, Sweden

Credits

MailOnline and 1 other

  1. MailOnline

    No-lockdown Sweden will close high schools for a month in bid to stem infections after 209 deaths were recorded in the last two days

  2. The Telegraph

    Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

 