unilad
Advert

Swiss Bodybuilder’s Offer To Kill Kobe Bryant’s Rape Accuser Detailed In New FBI Report

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Sep 2021 18:41
Swiss Bodybuilder's Offer To Kill Kobe Bryant’s Rape Accuser Detailed In New FBI ReportPA Images

A newly-released FBI report details how a Swiss bodybuilder offered to kill the person who accused Kobe Bryant of rape in exchange for $3 million. 

Bryant, who died in January 2020 when he was 41 years old, was charged with one count of felony assault in 2003 following an accusation made by a woman who worked at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera in Colorado.

Advert

The then-19-year-old alleged she had accompanied Bryant on a tour of the property before going to his room, where she claims he raped her. However, prosecutors ultimately dropped the case in September 2004 after the accuser decided she would not testify.

Kobe Bryant (PA Images)PA Images

Following the allegations, bodybuilder Patrick Graber was sentenced in 2004 to three years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot against the accuser, with the details of the case outlined this month in the report published to the FBI’s vault website, which archives cases with a large public interest.

Large parts of the report are heavily redacted, the Denver Post reports, including Graber’s name, though it was made public when he was sentenced in 2004. The report details how he used Federal Express to mail the basketball player an offer which included ‘inferences that he could make Bryant’s problem with respect to the sexual assault case go away for a fee’.

Advert

In the letter, Graber reportedly also offered to ‘influence the victim’ during the trial against Bryant and, if that failed, go ‘all the way to remove the witness’.

Upon receiving the offer, Bryant’s security team and his attorney took the letter to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which conducted a controlled meeting with the suspect as well as interviewing people who knew Graber.

Kobe Bryant (PA Images)PA Images

Los Angeles deputies also issued a warning to Bryant’s accuser about the threat from Graber, who is said to have been a member of a Gold’s Gym in Venice with alleged ties to the Russian mafia.

Advert

The FBI was able to catch bodybuilder after setting up meetings with him and arranging to pay him with fake money used on movies. Following his arrest, Graber was ordered to be deported from the US upon finishing his sentence.

In response to the allegations made against him, Bryant claimed the sex with the hotel worker was consensual. The two ultimately reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit, and the professional basketball player apologised but did not admit guilt.

Bryant died last year in a helicopter crash that also killed eight other people on board, including the basketball player’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It
Life

Tattoo Artists Are Sharing The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Tattooed And People Can’t Handle It

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service
Life

Man Wakes Up After Night Out In The Middle Of A Church Service

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air
Film and TV

Journalist Caught Complaining About Job Not Realising He Was Live On Air

New Mercedes Has ‘Mind Control’ That Lets You Control Car With Your Thoughts
Science

New Mercedes Has ‘Mind Control’ That Lets You Control Car With Your Thoughts

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, bodybuilder, hitman, Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles, no-article-matching, Now, Rape, Sexual Assault

Credits

Denver Post

  1. Denver Post

    FBI unseals report on murder-for-hire scheme that targeted Colorado woman who accused Kobe Bryant of sexual assault

 