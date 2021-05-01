unilad
Advert

Swiss City Offers Homeless People One Way Ticket To Anywhere Else In Europe To Clean Up Town

by : Emily Brown on : 01 May 2021 13:09
Swiss City Offers Homeless People One Way Ticket To Anywhere Else In Europe To Clean Up TownPixabay/PA

The city of Basel in Switzerland is reportedly attempting to lower the population of those experiencing homelessness by offering one-way tickets to anywhere else in Europe. 

Located in north-western Switzerland, on the river Rhine, Basel is the country’s third-largest town and has a population of just over 170,000.

Advert

It is praised for its art scene, food markets and historic architecture, but the city’s immigration service appears to be unimpressed with those residing in the city without a permanent home, so is offering the one-way train tickets in an attempt to usher them out.

TrainPixabay

According to a report by 20 Minutes, anyone experiencing homelessness can request a rail voucher if they are willing to sign a written contract promising not to return to Switzerland for a certain period of time.

Toprak Yergu, spokesperson for the Basel Department of Justice, told the publication that if those who use the tickets are caught violating the contract, they risk being deported.

Advert

A total of 31 people are said to have taken advantage of the offer so far, including seven people from Belgium, seven from Germany, two from Italy and 14 people from Romania, for whom the city is said to have arranged flights to the Romanian capitol of Bucharest.

The controversial system is not the first instance in which authorities have used one-way tickets to reduce homelessness, with a Guardian investigation from 2018 revealing councils in the UK have previously been responsible for similar offerings.

HomelessPixabay

Data indicated that 6,810 travel tickets had been purchased across 83 councils in England and Wales since 2015, with ‘reconnection policies’ aiming to encourage those without a permanent home to voluntarily return to areas where they had family and support networks.

Advert

Local authorities at the time reportedly defended the policy by pointing out that the tickets were accepted on a voluntary basis, though some of those who were targeted with the program said they had been offered tickets to places they had never been and felt as if they were given no choice.

The process has been slammed by some campaigners, who have described it as ‘street cleansing’ and an abdication of responsibility.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

71-Year-Old Pastor Arrested After Being Accused Of Making Homophobic Comments While Preaching
News

71-Year-Old Pastor Arrested After Being Accused Of Making Homophobic Comments While Preaching

#MeToo Trends In UK After Noel Clarke Accused Of Harassment And Predatory Behaviour
Film and TV

#MeToo Trends In UK After Noel Clarke Accused Of Harassment And Predatory Behaviour

Gen Z Twitter Is Only Just Discovering What Meat Is Made Of
Food

Gen Z Twitter Is Only Just Discovering What Meat Is Made Of

‘Brain-Like Computer’ That Learns By Association Like An Animal Developed By Scientists
Science

‘Brain-Like Computer’ That Learns By Association Like An Animal Developed By Scientists

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Europe, homeless, Homelessness, Switzerland

Credits

20 Minutes and 1 other

  1. 20 Minutes

    A traveller's check to send off the beggars

  2. The Guardian

    Revealed: homeless people given one-way tickets to other areas

 