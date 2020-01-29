t.A.T.u Just Broke World Record 18 Years After Releasing All The Things She Said CEN

The controversial hit song All The Things She Said by Russian duo t.A.T.u has just broken a world record – 18 years after its release.

In the accompanying music video, Lena Katina and Julia Volkova famously kissed in the rain while wearing schoolgirl outfits. Yet in the 2003 documentary Screaming for More, which followed t.A.T.u behind the scenes, it was revealed that Volkova and Lena Katina were not actually lesbians.

The video caused controversy in a number of countries because of the lesbian relations depicted, leading to accusations of ‘queerbaiting’.

Here’s a little reminder:

As per Pink News, queerbaiting is ‘a term which refers to authors, writers, or showrunners (etc) attempting to attract an LGBT audience by hinting at same-sex relationships between characters, though they’re never actually consummated’.

Despite the controversy, the global hit became the only song performed by a Russian group to reach platinum status in the UK on January 17, after it surpassed 600,000 units being sold.

All The Things She Said landed the top spot in the UK charts on February 3, 2003, and spent four weeks at number one.

Volkova incited further controversy in 2014 when she revealed she would condemn her son if he were gay, despite saying she wouldn’t mind if her daughter was a lesbian.

‘Two girls together is not the same thing as the two men together,’ she told a Russian TV station. ‘It seems to me that lesbians look aesthetically much nicer than two men holding her hand or kissing.’

Katina and Volkova were part of children’s music group Neposedy before being managed by producer and director Ivan Shapovalov and then signing with Russian record label Neformat. Their 2001 debut album 200 Po Vstrechnoy was a commercial success in eastern Europe, which lead to them being signed by Interscope Records to release the album’s English language equivalent, 200 km/h in the Wrong Lane, in 2002.

In June 2016, it became the first Russian music video on YouTube to be given a Vevo Certified Award for reaching 100 million views.

