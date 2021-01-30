T.I. Denies Sex Trafficking Allegations After Accuser Offers To Take Lie Detector Test
Rapper T.I. has denied sex trafficking allegations made against him, after the accuser offered to take a lie detector test.
Entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson has accused T.I. – real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. – of putting a gun to her head, and also shared dozens of accusations made by other women. After Harris and his wife Tiny issued a formal statement, Peterson took to Instagram, writing, ‘Let’s take a lie detector test’.
T.I. has now uploaded an Instagram video denying what he has described as ‘baseless claims’ made against him, asserting, ‘No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We vehemently deny ALL these disgusting, anonymous allegations’.
In the video, T.I. stated that it had been ‘extremely difficult’ for him to ‘remain quiet’ on the matter, and went on to accuse Peterson of trying to get him in court for defamation, remarking ‘that’s the motive, that’s the strategy, that’s the intention’.
He went on to state that ‘women who have been victimized deserve to be heard’, but also remarked that ‘evil has no gender’.
T.I. proceeded to defend and praise his wife, Tiny – real name, Tameka Harris – as an ‘amazing person’ and ‘devoted mother’ with a ‘humble heart’.
Harris vehemently denied the claims made against them, stating that they have only participated in consensual sex:
Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it.
We’ve never forced anybody, we’ve never drugged anybody against their will, we’ve never held anybody against their will. We’ve never made anybody do anything. We never sexually trafficked anything.
This comes after a spokesperson for the couple responded to the allegations in a joint statement given to Billboard on Friday, January 29:
Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.
The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.
Mrs Harris has previously taken aim at Peterson over Instagram, sharing a photograph of Harris with two children believed to be Peterson’s sons:
Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?
What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE‼️
In a previous Instagram post, Peterson claimed that Harris had put a gun to her head in front of her own children, and that she had not contacted the police at the time about this incident.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
