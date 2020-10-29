Taiwan Goes 200 Days With No Local Coronavirus Cases PA Images

As many countries across the globe are seeing a rise in COVID cases, Taiwan has gone 200 days without any.

The country reportedly holds the world’s best virus record, beating the likes of New Zealand with it’s successful 200 day stint.

Over the course of the pandemic Taiwan – a country of almost 24 million people – has had only 553 confirmed cases and seven deaths. The country’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last reported a local case on April 12.

PA Images

But how have they done it? Experts say it’s due to the fact they shut their borders early and tightly regulated people’s travel, reported Bloomberg.

They also highlight Taiwan’s ‘rigorous contact tracing’ and the country’s previous experience with SARS, which ‘scared people into compliance’.

Peter Collignon, an infectious disease physician and professor at the Australian National University Medical School, explained, ‘Taiwan is the only major country that has so far been able to keep community transmission of Covid eliminated.’

He added that he believes it ‘probably had the best result around the world’ and called it ‘impressive’ that they managed to keep cases so low despite having the same population as Australia – a much, much bigger country in size – meaning Taiwanese residents will have been in much closer contact with one another on a regular basis.

PA Images

While Taiwan haven’t had any recent local cases, its government did confirmed that its had 20 imported cases of COVID from the Philippines, US and Indonesia, in the last two weeks. Three of those cases were confirmed today, October 29.

In England, if you do not self-isolate when needed, you could face a fine of up to £1,000. Meanwhile, if you were to have broken quarantine in Taiwan, people could have been fined an eye-watering NT$1 million (£27,005).

Despite its strict quarantine causing businesses to close and tourism to grind to a halt, Bloomberg predicts that Taiwan may be one of the only countries to see its economies grow in 2020.

The publication said the Taiwan government in August was forecasting its gross domestic product will expand 1.56% in 2020.

Merkel PA Images

Meanwhile, over in Europe, England has been broken down into different tiers of lockdown depending on an areas cases per 100,000, while France and Germany have imposed further national lockdowns.

Germany will begin a four-week lockdown from Monday, November 2, while France will go into lockdown from tomorrow, October 30.