Taliban Accuses Australia Of ‘Human Rights Violations’

PA Images

A spokesperson for the Taliban has accused Australia of having carried out ‘human rights violations’, and is now calling for soldiers to face prosecution.

During a lengthy interview with 9News Australia, Suhail Shaheen claimed that the 41 Australian soldiers who died during the war in Afghanistan had ‘died in vain’, claiming that they ‘died in our country, occupying our country’.

Shaheen, a fluent English speaker who previously edited the Kabul Times, told reporter Jonathan Kearsley that Australian soldiers had ‘committed some of the worst and most brutal human rights violations by cutting fingers off dead bodies and killing farmers’.

You can watch part of the interview for yourself below:

When asked whether he believed Australian soldiers had died in vain during the Western occupation of Afghanistan, Shaheen stated that he did:

If my country’s forces go invade your country, occupy your country and they die, what would you say? Would you say they come here for something illegal? It was their right to invade your country? The same applies for my country, Afghanistan.

During the interview, Shaheen also denied claims that the Taliban had attacked Australians, after footage emerged showing an Adelaide man – who has since gone into hiding – appearing to have been injured after an alleged encounter with the Taliban.

Shaheen has claimed that ‘amnesty has been granted to those who have worked with foreign forces’, and that Afghanistan is ‘peaceful and united’, despite reports of killings and forced marriages that have emerged since the Taliban took back power.

Shaheen has stated that evidence for his accusations against the Australian military can be found in the 2020 Brereton report.

This report, published after a four-year enquiry by Major Gen Paul Brereton, provided credible evidence to suggest that Australian special forces soldiers had allegedly murdered 39 Afghan people in separate 23 incidents. Another two people had allegedly been subjected to cruel treatment.

All of the alleged victims had been non-combatants, a factor that the report concluded ‘was or should have been plain’, while one alleged incident was described as ‘possibly the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s military history’.

As per this report, complaints about this alleged conduct had been made, both by Afghan nationals and by local human rights organisations. However, such concerns were allegedly ignored, treated as either propaganda by the Taliban, or an attempts to earn compensation.

