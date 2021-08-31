Taliban Are Giving Deadly Ultimatum ‘Night Letters’ To Those That Helped Western Troops
Afghans who worked for the British military have discovered horrific ‘night’ letters from the Taliban pinned to their front doors.
The letters carry orders to attend a court – operated by the radical Islamist group – in which defendants who are found guilty of ‘working for the crusaders’ face death.
Failure to appear also carries the death penalty, with the Taliban threatening to kill anyone who attempts to hide from them.
Naz, a 34-year-old father of six whose construction company assisted British soldiers to build roads in Helmand, told MailOnline he had received one of the letters.
He said:
The letter was official and stamped by the Taliban. It is a clear message that they want to kill me. If I attend the court, I will be punished with my life.
If I don’t, they will kill me – that is why I am in hiding, trying to find a way to escape. But I need help.
Naz continued, ‘The message of night letters is clear: you must comply or die. We have moved but we can’t keep moving. We must escape.’
He claims he applied for asylum in the UK but was rejected.
Another night letter was sent to a former British military translator, claiming that he was a ‘spy of the infidel’ who needed to surrender or pay with his life.
The letters are known as a traditional Afghan intimidation technique, and were introduced by mujahideen fighters during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation and then subsequently used by the Taliban.
Topics: News, Afghanistan, Kabul, no-article-matching, Taliban