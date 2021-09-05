Taliban Asks Militants To Stop Shooting Into Air After Celebratory Gunfire Kills Civilians

PA Images

The Taliban has asked its militants to stop shooting guns into the air after their celebratory gunfire killed civilians in Afghanistan.

Following its initial takeover over of Afghanistan’s presidential palace last month, the Taliban has been working to take control of all areas of the country including the Panjshir Valley, where rebel fighters gathered to form a resistance against the insurgents.

This week, the Taliban claimed to have successfully seized control of Panjshir, which was the last province holding out against the Islamist group, alleging it now had control of the entire country.

The reports have been disputed by resistance fighters, including one of the leaders of the opposition, Amrullah Saleh, but the claims were enough to make Taliban militants fire their guns in celebration of their alleged success.

In the wake of the events, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter to ask militants to refrain from shooting their guns unnecessarily in an effort to prevent harm to civilians.

He wrote (translated):

Notable Mujahideen in Kabul and across the country: Avoid shooting in the air and thank Allah instead. Weapons and ammunition are in your hands, no one has the right to waste them. Cold bullets are more likely to harm civilians; so don’t shoot unnecessarily.

Mujahid’s warnings came too late in some instances as the gunfire has resulted in fatalities in Afghanistan, though there are differing reports emerging from the country regarding the exact number of people killed.

News outlets cited by Reuters reported at least 17 people lost their lives and as many as 40 more had been injured in the gunfire, though the Twitter account for Emergency NGO said that since 9.00pm local time on Friday, September 3, its Kabul hospital had admitted three patients, treated seven outpatients and received two people dead on arrival.

In a video shared online on Friday, opposition leader and former vice president Saleh admitted that while there ‘is no doubt’ the resistance is in a ‘difficult situation’ and is ‘under invasion by the Taliban’, it has ‘held the ground’ and ‘resisted’.

According to BBC News, the Taliban is seeking to put a stop to the resistance before it announces a new government.

However, Saleh’s group is aiming to hold ground for a few more weeks until harsher winter months arrive and help prevent large-scale offensives, in turn allowing the resistance time to remobilise against the insurgents.