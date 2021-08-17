Taliban Declares ‘Amnesty’ Across Afghanistan, Urges Women To Join Government

PA Images

The Taliban has declared ‘amnesty’ across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government as residents desperately try to flee the country.

The comments come from Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, after Taliban militants seized control of the country.

They mark the first comments on governance from a federal level across Afghanistan, with militants appearing to try and calm nerves as evacuation efforts continue.

There have been no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, though many residents have chosen to stay at home and remain in fear after the Taliban takeover resulted in the emptying of prisons.

A reporter for BBC News noted there is no restriction to go out and talk to people on the streets, though the Taliban has taken control of the city’s security, including the traffic.

They wrote: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re on every single square and standing there to make sure they’ve taken control.’

In his comments, Samangani used the militants’ term for Afghanistan, ‘The Islamic Emirate’, and said it ‘doesn’t want women to be victims’. Women were previously largely confined to their homes under the Taliban.

Per Associated Press, he continued:

They should be in government structure according to Shariah law. The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.

Samangani remained vague on other details of governance, instead implying residents already knew the rules of Islamic law the Taliban expected them to follow.

He commented: ‘Our people are Muslims and we are not here to force them to Islam.’

Though the insurgents have more recently sought to project greater moderation in ruling, older generations remain sceptical as a result of being able to recall the Taliban’s previous conservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions.