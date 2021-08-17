Taliban Leader Who Gave Taunting Speech Was ‘Simple Shopkeeper’ Released From Guantanamo Bay

Al Jazeera/PA

A Taliban ‘commander’ who delivered a victory speech after the militant group’s takeover of Afghanistan claimed he was a ‘simple shopkeeper’ to be released from Guantanamo Bay.

Gholam Ruhani had been held at the Cuban detention centre after facing accusations of being a longtime security agent for the Taliban’s Ministry of Intelligence.

He was among the first people held in Guantanamo, incarcerated between 2002 and 2007. In order to secure his freedom, he reportedly told an administrative review board he was a ‘simple shopkeeper’ who ‘helped Americans.’

After 14 years, Ruhani stood with other gun-touting insurgents staging a press conference in Kabul’s presidential palace, marking the formation of a new administration after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

He was classed as a medium-security threat when he was behind bars. However, as reported by the MailOnline, a March 2007 document shows Ruhani claimed he’d never heard of Al-Qaeda before 9/11 and joined the Taliban as a ‘survival necessity.’

He also said his ‘only wish’ was to return home to ‘assist his father, who is sick, in operating the family appliance store in Kabul.’

PA Images

‘The detainee denies any prior knowledge of the attacks on 11 September 2001 and claims to have no personal knowledge of al Qaida or its operatives. The detainee had never heard of al Qaida until the Americans started bombing in Afghanistan. The detainee thinks Osama bin Laden brought war to Afghanistan,’ the document reads.

‘The detainee claims that his involvement with the Taliban should not be viewed as synonymous to the Taliban’s ideology. It became a matter of political and survival necessity,’ it adds.

Guantanamo Bay was established by former president George W. Bush following the 9/11 terror attacks, designed to hold ‘enemy combatants’ and other alleged terrorists. The facility has faced past criticism for its ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’, i.e. forms of torture, including waterboarding.