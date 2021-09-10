Taliban Reportedly Planning Government Inauguration On 9/11 To Show Up The US

PA Images

Taliban militants are reportedly planning their government inauguration on September 11, in what has been interpreted by many as a sick attempt to show up the US.

This comes as Americans prepare to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the deadliest terrorist attack in recent history.

On the morning of September 11, Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda carried out four coordinated attacks on US soil, resulting in the deaths of 2,996 people.

US President George W. Bush responded to the national tragedy by launching the War on Terror. US led forces invaded Afghanistan with the aim of overthrowing the Taliban regime and extraditing al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The lengthy invasion ultimately led to the downfall of Taliban rule, however militants were able to regroup over the border in Pakistan, where they proceeded to lead an insurgency against Kabul’s US-backed government for two decades.

When US forces withdrew from Afghanistan this year, the Taliban surged through Afghanistan, gaining power over various towns and cities before seizing control of Kabul, the country’s capital.

Now, reports have emerged suggesting the Taliban may hold the official inauguration of their new government on the anniversary of 9/11 in a deliberate, malicious attempt to ‘troll’ the US.

At the time of writing, the Taliban have yet to officially confirm the inauguration date. Earlier this week, the militants announced that there would be an interim government, describing the country as an ‘Islamic Emirate’.

On Wednesday, September 8, state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that, as per an unnamed Taliban source, the new cabinet is set to be inducted on September 11.

Head of RT Margarita Simonyan described the potential move as ‘trolling’ in a recent tweet:

The inauguration of Afghanistan’s new government has been scheduled for 9/11. The Talibs are good not only at generating memes but also at trolling.

Despite having previously declared their intentions to form an inclusive government, all of the announced cabinet ministers are established Taliban leaders, and all are male.

Speaking with Afghanistan’s TOLO News, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi stated that allowing a woman to work as government minister would ‘put something on her neck that she cannot carry,’ arguing, ‘it is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet – they should give birth’, MailOnline reports.