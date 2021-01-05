unilad
Tanya Roberts Dies 24 Hours After Premature Death Announcement

2021-01-05
James Bond and Charlie's Angels actor Tanya Roberts

James Bond and Charlie’s Angels actor Tanya Roberts has died following a premature death announcement this weekend. 

Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien confirmed he had spoken to doctors and learned the actor died at LA’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital just after 9pm on Monday, January 4.

O’Brien went to visit Roberts in hospital the previous day, where he saw her suddenly open her eyes before shutting them and seemingly passing away.

Bond Girl And That '70s Show Star Tanya Roberts Dies Aged 65Bond Girl And That '70s Show Star Tanya Roberts Dies Aged 65PA Images

O’Brien then left without speaking to medical staff, and told Roberts’ publicist: ‘She died in my arms.’ Her representative then announced she had died.

However, the following morning, while being interviewed for US TV show Inside Edition, he received a call to tell him his partner was still alive.

The revelation was caught on camera as O’Brien picked up the phone and said :’Now you’re telling me she’s alive? Thank the Lord.’ He passed the phone to the interviewer, saying: ‘The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team.’

Bond Girl And That '70s Show Star Tanya Roberts Dies Aged 65Bond Girl And That '70s Show Star Tanya Roberts Dies Aged 65PA Images

Her agent, Mike Pingel, later confirmed Roberts was in a serious condition in hospital, where she was admitted after collapsing while walking her dogs on December 24. According to Fox News, the actor suffered a UTI which spread to her kidneys, liver and gall bladder.

Speaking to the PA News Agency, per BBC News, Pingel admitted things did ‘not look good’ for the actor even after she was revealed to still be alive.

Tanya Roberts Dies 24 Hours After Premature Death AnnouncementTanya Roberts Dies 24 Hours After Premature Death AnnouncementPA

Tanya grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977, where she received her big break in Charlie’s Angels. She went on to star alongside Roger Moore as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to Kill before become a regular on That 70’s Show, in which she played Midge Pinciotti between 1998 and 2004.

Roberts made the decision to leave the show to provide full time care for her sick husband, Barry Roberts, at which point her character moved to California ‘to pursue a career in Broadway’.

Tributes poured in for the actor following news of her death, with former That 70’s Show co-stars Topher Grace and Debra Jo Rupp both paying their respects.

The actor married screenwriter Barry in 1974 and remained together until his death in 2006. The couple had no children, and Roberts is survived by O’Brien and her sister, Barbara Chase.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

