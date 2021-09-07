unilad
Teacher Accused Of Taping Mask To Student’s Face

07 Sep 2021
Teacher Accused Of Taping Mask To Student's Face

A Las Vegas mother has claimed that her son had his face mask taped on by a substitute teacher after he forgot to wear it while going to get a drink of water.

The mother, who has not been identified, has called on the teacher to be investigated and to resign following the alleged incident, which she says she fears may have a ‘long-term effect’ on her nine-year old son.

School student wearing a face mask (PA Images)PA Images

She claimed that her son – a student at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge – had not been asked to put on a face mask by the teacher, but instead was ‘pulled up in front of the classroom, in front of all of the students’ and had the mask taped ‘across the top of his face’.

‘I was furious, furious,’ she told local station Fox5Vegas. ‘I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing.’

In a statement, the Clark County School District said that it was investigating what it described as an ‘isolated incident’, and that the staff member in question was being dealt with ‘through proper channels’.

School students wearing face masks (PA Images)PA Images

However, the mother claims that the teacher’s actions were not ‘isolated’, alleging that her son told her several other pupils had also had their masks taped to their faces.

In Nevada, school children from Kindergarten through to 12th grade are required to wear a mask while in school or on a school bus.

