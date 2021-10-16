Teacher Arrested After Pot Edibles Discovered In Student ‘Reward’ Box, Sheriff Says

Lexington County Sheriff's Department/WIS-TV

A South Carolina teacher has been arrested for allegedly having marijuana edibles in a box full of sweets used to reward students.

Victoria Farish Weiss of Lexington County turned herself in to police on Friday, October 15, after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The 27-year-old teacher has been charged with possession of a Schedule I drug after Lexington County police received word last month that a student of Rocky Creek Elementary School in South Carolina reportedly picked a bag of edibles out of the box.

Officers executed a search warrant of Weiss’ house the following day and found a pack of edibles similar to those that said to have been picked up by the student in the classroom, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Though edibles are legal in other states, they are still illegal in South Carolina.

During an interview with the teacher, detectives said Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the reward box. It’s unclear whether the student had any idea what the edibles were, but they appeared to have an affinity for them as they went back to the box and ‘happened to grab another pack of edibles’, according to the sheriff.

Koon confirmed ‘no student ate any of the products’, and explained the cannabis-based food products ‘come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy’.

He continued: ‘They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands.’

Prior to the incident, Weiss had purchased a bag of mixed sweets from the Dollar General store to give to her students, according to WIS TV. One student picked a Dum Dums lollipop when given the chance to choose something, though another picked a bag of ‘Stoney Patch Kids’ gummies, likely confusing them for Sour Patch Kids.

District officials announced this week Weiss is no longer employed by Lexington School District One, with Superintendent Dr. Greg Little saying ‘the safety of our students is our top priority’.

Per WIS TV, he continued: ‘It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.’

Following her arrest, Weiss is out on a personal recognizance bond.