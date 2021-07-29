Teacher Fired Over ‘Derogatory’ Head Girl Comments To Transgender Pupil

@AshManorSchool/Twitter/PA Images

A teacher from Surrey has been fired after making ‘derogatory’ comments to a transgender pupil who hoped to run for head girl.

French teacher Susan Field, from Ash Manor School, was sacked for gross misconduct after a pupil’s mother reported a conversation with 21 pupils from her Year 11 tutor group.

The Teaching Regulation Agency panel has found Field guilty of making ‘derogatory’ remarks during a May 2019 discussion about the pupil’s intentions to join the Student Senior Leadership Team.

As reported by the Mirror, Field has admitted stating that she didn’t think ‘children as young as 11’ should be introduced to ‘that kind of thing’, and has also admitted to promising to use her vote to rank the pupil, referred to in documents as Pupil I, below the other candidates.

Furthermore, during the disciplinary hearing in Coventry, it came to light that various pupils had used ‘hostile and derogatory language’ to refer to Pupil I, describing them as ‘it’, ‘that’ and ‘disgusting’. This language reportedly went unchallenged by Field.

After admitting that she ‘did intend to use my teacher vote to rank Pupil I in last place’ Field told her former bosses that she ‘felt that Pupil I was the least representative student to be Head Student in a school of 900+ children’.

She has also since admitted to telling her tutor group that it wasn’t ‘appropriate for a member of the LGBTQI to represent Ash Manor School’, and that ‘children as young as 11 years old might be confused or uncomfortable with having Pupil I as a role model’.

Expressing regret for her comments, as per the Mirror, Field said:

I did express an opinion and deeply regret it. I realise now it was wrong. It was not professional. I realise that now and regret the whole thing. At that point in time, my comment didn’t show respect.

Underling the panel’s findings, Chief Executive and Accounting Officer Alan Meyrick stated that ‘had shown clear and genuine remorse for her actions’ and that it was ‘clear to the panel that Ms Field was greatly ashamed and upset that her actions had negatively affected some of the pupils’.

It’s understood that Field had been among the highest-paid teachers at Ash Manor, having taught from November 2012 up until her dismissal in June 2019.