Teacher Suspended After Asking Black Pupil Why She Isn’t Allowed To ‘Say The N Word’

A video has surfaced that shows a teacher from Wilmington Academy in Dartford, Kent, repeatedly using the N-word.

A Black pupil recorded an exchange with a white teacher in which the member of staff asked why they couldn’t use the word n*****. Shortly after, the video was uploaded online under the title ‘Racist white teacher says the N-word multiple times to black student at Wilmington Academy’.

The school is now investigated what happened in the video.

In the video, the member of staff says, ‘Hang on, am I not allowed to use the word n*****?’ Two students say ‘No’ in unison. While many would have thought the reason why it’s not an appropriate word for a white teacher to use with a Black student is obvious, the teacher asks why they can’t use it. One student responds, ‘Because it’s a disrespectful word to Black people.’

The teacher went on to say, ‘In the slave time, the slave trade, it’s where that word came from yeah. They added, ‘N****, n*****, right?’

Watch the video of the incident:

Naturally many have been shocked by the words used by the teacher in what seems to be a very strange incident. On the back of calls to fire the teacher and launch an investigation, the school made an official statement.

The press release stated:

Yesterday evening we were made aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show a member of our support staff at Wilmington Academy using a racially derogatory term during a discussion with a student. The member of staff involved has now been suspended pending a full formal investigation into the incident.

The school also said that the student in the video ‘will receive necessary support they require from senior leaders and specialist trained staff’. Additionally, the school highlighted its values.

The statement read:

Wilmington Academy and Leigh Academies Trust does not tolerate the use of any racially derogatory language by staff or students and treats any such breach extremely seriously. As a trust we serve a diverse community that expects us to uphold the highest standards of equality and inclusion and as such we will be taking proactive steps to prevent any incidents like this occurring in the future.

It is unclear what proactive steps the school will now take to stop future incidents of racist language being used by members of staff.