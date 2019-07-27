Teacher Who Had Sex With 13-Year-Old Student Begged Boys Dad Not To Call Cops

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Brittany Zamora/Facebook

Audio recordings have emerged revealing how a former teacher who had sex with a 13-year-old boy begged the boy’s father not to go to the police.

28-year-old Brittany Zamora was sentenced to 20 years in prison for having sex with the underage student, after their relationship was discovered by the boy’s parents. The sixth grade teacher was arrested in March last year when a number of illicit text messages between her and the boy were found.

Zamora was charged with the felonies of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation, and public sexual indecency.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Newly released recordings of a phone call between the former teacher and the student’s dad reveal how Zamora asked to settle the matter ‘outside’, and asked the dad not to involve the police.

The ex-teacher can be heard saying, as per MailOnline: ‘Can you explain to me, can we meet to talk about this? Something we can settle outside?’

To which the father replies: ‘Oh yeah. That’s what we can do, so I can give you a chance to do it to some other kid.’

The father can then be heard reportedly telling Zamora’s husband: ‘Your wife decided to be a monster and prey on a child; she scarred my son mentally. Do you understand what a 13-year-old boy did having sex with a teacher? Do you get that at all? You’re asking me to forgive.’

Zamora entered a plea deal. She will be a registered sex offender for life, and serve double probation after she is released. According to the conditions of her sentence, she will reportedly not be allowed to be released for good behaviour.

According to reports, Zamora was accused of having sex with the 13-year-old multiple times in a school classroom, including once in front of another student who acted as a lookout.

The pair’s affair was revealed when the student’s parents noticed he was acting strangely, and they decided to install an app on his phone called Sentry Parental Control, which monitors messaging apps for ‘suspicious content or behaviour’.

Goodyear Police Department

Though the student was not in court, a victim impact statement was read out, which had been written by the boy’s mother.

The statement said: ‘Brittany Zamora betrayed our trust and changed Victim A forever. Before, he was an innocent child, and now she stole his innocence from him. I hate Brittany Zamora for what she did to my son and family,’ as per Arizona Republic.

While Zamora herself said: ‘I am a good and genuine person who made a mistake and regret it deeply.’

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000. If you are a child seeking advice and support call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.