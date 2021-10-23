Teacher Who Had Sex With 14-Year-Old Boy And Told Him She Was Pregnant Is Jailed
A 25-year-old teacher has been sentenced to prison for having a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy and claiming to be pregnant as a result.
Fatinah Hossain, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, was working as a supervisor and cover teacher at a school in Horsham when the encounter took place.
A court hearing for the case heard the teacher groomed the 14-year-old before having sex with him, and that the relationship continued for months despite the boy’s pleas to stop.
According to a statement from Detective Constable Leigh Rankin, per Sussex Live, the teacher manipulated the boy’s emotions and claimed she was pregnant after he tried to end the relationship.
Hossain was arrested in June 2020 following allegations she had sex with the student before being released on bail for further investigation. After she was released, she continued to fabricate interactions between herself and the student’s family in an attempt to ‘derail the investigation and avoid justice.’
Rankin said Hossain used ‘fake social media accounts’ to try and ‘manipulate other children, with threats being made against at least one other child should they speak to the police.’
He continued:
Through fake names she made significant threats of harm to the boy and his family and said she’d pay him to “drop the charges”. Hossain was charged with offences in October 2020 and was bailed by Magistrates.
She then created a number of fake social media accounts using different names including that of a 14-year-old girl. Using this particular account, she fabricated messages between her and an adult family member of the boy
She then used these fake accounts in an attempt to have the family member lose his job. She then went on to make multiple false reports to the police from further false accounts in attempt to get the adult family member arrested.
Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her. This led to her being further charged and remanded until she was convicted.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with the child while in a position of trust and one count of perverting the course of justice. During a hearing at Brighton Crown Court on October 21, she was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.
Hossain will be considered a registered sex offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years following her release from prison. She has also been issued a restraining order which prevents her from contacting the student and others, and from accessing certain areas of Horsham.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111
