Teacher Who Had Sex With 14-Year-Old Boy And Told Him She Was Pregnant Is Jailed

Through fake names she made significant threats of harm to the boy and his family and said she’d pay him to “drop the charges”. Hossain was charged with offences in October 2020 and was bailed by Magistrates.

She then created a number of fake social media accounts using different names including that of a 14-year-old girl. Using this particular account, she fabricated messages between her and an adult family member of the boy

She then used these fake accounts in an attempt to have the family member lose his job. She then went on to make multiple false reports to the police from further false accounts in attempt to get the adult family member arrested.

Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her. This led to her being further charged and remanded until she was convicted.