Teacher Who Punched And Kicked Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Video Sacked From Her Job

A woman who was filmed punching and kicking a horse has been fired from her job as a primary school teacher in Leicestershire.
Sarah Moulds faced backlash last month after she was identified as the woman in the video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.
The teacher, who was reportedly a member of the Cottesmore Hunt, could be seen holding the horse by the reigns and kicking her leg towards it before slapping it repeatedly around the face after it ran into a road.
Moulds was suspended from her position at Mowbray Education Trust following the release of the video, and as the RSPCA continues its investigation the trust’s chief operating officer, Paul Maddox, has confirmed she has since been sacked.
In a statement cited by the Metro, Maddox said:
I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the Trust has been terminated.
As a Trust we are committed to ensuring the best standard of education for all of our young people and we look forward to continuing this throughout the 2021/22 academic year and beyond.
The footage of Moulds was described by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs as ‘shocking’ upon its release, while the RSPCA said it was ‘upsetting’.
It was also condemned by the Cottesmore Hunt, one of the oldest hunts in Britain, which stressed that the actions shown would not be tolerated ‘under any circumstances’.
The Hunting Office responded to the clip to say it ‘expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field’.
If you see an animal in distress and/or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or visit their website for further advice
