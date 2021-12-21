unilad
Advert

Teacher Who Punched And Kicked Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Video Sacked From Her Job

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Dec 2021 08:02
Teacher Who Punched And Kicked Horse In 'Upsetting Video' Sacked From Her JobHertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

A woman who was filmed punching and kicking a horse has been fired from her job as a primary school teacher in Leicestershire.

Sarah Moulds faced backlash last month after she was identified as the woman in the video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.

Advert

The teacher, who was reportedly a member of the Cottesmore Hunt, could be seen holding the horse by the reigns and kicking her leg towards it before slapping it repeatedly around the face after it ran into a road.

Woman kicking at horse (Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook)Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

Moulds was suspended from her position at Mowbray Education Trust following the release of the video, and as the RSPCA continues its investigation the trust’s chief operating officer, Paul Maddox, has confirmed she has since been sacked.

In a statement cited by the Metro, Maddox said:

Advert

I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the Trust has been terminated.

As a Trust we are committed to ensuring the best standard of education for all of our young people and we look forward to continuing this throughout the 2021/22 academic year and beyond.

The footage of Moulds was described by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs as ‘shocking’ upon its release, while the RSPCA said it was ‘upsetting’.

It was also condemned by the Cottesmore Hunt, one of the oldest hunts in Britain, which stressed that the actions shown would not be tolerated ‘under any circumstances’.

Advert

The Hunting Office responded to the clip to say it ‘expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field’.

If you see an animal in distress and/or in need of help, contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or visit their website for further advice

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Nationwide Payments Down Leaving Customers Without Wages Before Christmas
News

Nationwide Payments Down Leaving Customers Without Wages Before Christmas

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions
News

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like
News

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like

Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts
News

Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Hunting

Credits

Metro and 1 other

  1. Metro

    Teacher sacked after video of horse being punched and kicked sparks outrage

  2. Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

    The Cottesmore Hunt 06/11/2021

 