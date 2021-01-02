Teachers Take Legal Action To Shut All Schools In England From Monday
The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) is taking legal action against the UK government in an effort to keep schools across England closed following the Christmas break.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced a series of changing stipulations regarding the re-opening of schools, leaving students, teachers and parents stressed and confused.
Following an increase in coronavirus cases, the government U-turned and announced primary schools across London and secondary schools throughout England would return later than originally planned.
Primary schools in the rest of the country are set to open on from January 4, but with just two days to go before pupils return the NAHT has announced it has ‘commenced preliminary steps in legal proceedings against the Department for Education’.
In a statement, the union said:
We are calling upon government to remove people in schools from the physical harm caused by the current progress of the disease.
Together with the Association of School and College Leaders, the NAHT has instructed lawyers to write to the government demanding that it provides scientific data or information suggesting it is safe to go back to school by the end of the day on Monday.
The NAHT also has plans to advise its members not to take action against staff who refuse to come into open schools because they don’t feel safe.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Mary Bousted, joint secretary of the NAHT, said:
We know that pupils now can transmit the virus through their homes, through to their families and into the community, they’re the most effective transmitter of the virus.
You combine that with the new variant being up to 70% more infective than the previous COVID virus which was very infective, then it’s clear we have to do something to break the chain of rising levels of infection in our community.
Bousted explained that opening schools during a time when infection levels continue to rise would prevent ‘breaking the chain’ of coronavirus transmission. As a result, the NHS would become overwhelmed.
The union is arguing that schools should be closed for at least two weeks following the Christmas break.
Bousted added:
We don’t want to have to say the schools will close but our fear is if we don’t do something now, they’re going to have to be closed for a much longer period later on this month.
The National Education Union (NEU) has also showed support for keeping schools closed, advising members against working in school, while the NASUWT, which represents teachers, has written to the education secretary calling for an ‘immediate nationwide move to remote education’.
The latest announcement from Williamson stated that most primary schools will open from January 4, with primary schools in London and some surrounding areas returning on January 18.
