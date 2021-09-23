Teachers Warned Against Using The Words ‘Pet’ And ‘Buddy’
Teachers in Scotland have reportedly been warned against using words such as ‘pet’ and ‘buddy’, as they could feed into harmful gender stereotypes.
This is as per The Times, following a recent talk at the Scottish Learning Festival.
During this talk, it was also suggested that teachers should consider adapting the storyline of children’s books such as The Tiger Who Came To Tea, which has recently been ‘identified as stereotyping’.
These comments were made by Collette Wright, a principal teacher at Caledonia Primary School, who leads equalities training to ensure colleagues are made aware of ‘unconscious bias and the impact of language’.
Speaking at the conference, Wright said:
It gave people time to reflect on how they used language and gendered names like ‘pet’, ‘love’ and ‘buddy’ and how these things can have an impact on how children feel about themselves.
She continued:
From early in life boys are treated differently, from midwives holding boys more firmly to being expected to be more competitive in nature, yet also expected to require more help with basic tasks like tying shoes.
Girls are encouraged to dress themselves and do household chores, while boys are more likely to get things done for them or be supported in doing them.
Lynsey Graham, head of Sauchie Early Learning Centre in Clackmannanshire, also spoke at the conference, arguing that schools should conduct ‘an audit of books’ to make sure ‘they include a range of diverse and inclusive cultures’.
Graham said:
The Tiger That Came To Tea was recently identified as stereotyping. I think as long as you have a balance of books provided and an educator who is able to adapt the story there is no need to throw out good books unless they are obviously offensive. Whenever we purchase new books we give very careful consideration to each one.
Edinburgh-based Zero Tolerance, a group focused on ending violence against women, recently conducted an audit of books in Scottish nurseries.
Following this audit, The Tiger That Came To Tea was found to reinforce gender stereotypes due to the portrayal of the greedy tiger male as well as the heroic father who takes his family out for dinner after the tiger devours all their food.
