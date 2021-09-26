unilad
Advert

Tech Expert Reveals How Most People ‘Suck’ At Using Google

by : Shola Lee on : 26 Sep 2021 16:05
Tech Expert Reveals How Most People 'Suck' At Using GoogleTech Expert Reveals How Most People 'Suck' At Using GoogleAlamy

Chris Hladczuk, a Yale graduate and Goldman Sachs employee, has revealed that most people are not using Google correctly.

Google was launched by Stanford University students Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998.

Advert

Since the company’s inception, its reach has continued to grow, seeing milestones including the launch of Google Home, the Google Pixel and the growth of Google-owned companies such as YouTube.

The search engine’s influence is unprecedented, and the company consistently make headlines, from Donald Trump suing Google over reported censorship, to search engine results for ‘liquor store near me‘ reaching an all-time high on election night.

Google page on phone (Pixabay)Pixabay

So, you would think by now we would all be pretty good at using Google, right?

Advert

Well, as Hladczuk explains, as per The Sun, most users ‘suck’ at utilising the search engine correctly.

Hladczuk, who often writes and posts helpful business stories to his Twitter, has created a thread to help people better use the ‘powerful tool’ that is Google.

The advice includes adding a tilde (~) to your search to help Google find synonyms.

Advert

Hladczuk’s explains why this is helpful:

Tilde. Use tilde when you want synonyms to appear in the result. Example: music ~classes. Here you only get music classes, lessons, coaching, etc.

There are eight points included in the thread; some seem pretty simple and focus on specifying your keyword search by using quotation marks, while others help separate terms.

As Hladczuk explains, the ‘vertical bar’ (|) has the ‘same purpose as OR’ so it allows you to search for two companies at once in relation to a keyword.

Advert

For example, if you wanted to find a film, you could search the film name and add ‘Netflix|Hulu’.

Hladczuk’s helpful tips are sure to come in handy for our daily Google searches, or for finding the nearest liquor store.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies
Viral

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies

Man Builds Haunting Rollercoaster In Back Garden Just In Time For Halloween
Viral

Man Builds Haunting Rollercoaster In Back Garden Just In Time For Halloween

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast
Film and TV

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast

Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest Warrant
News

Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest Warrant

Topics: News, Google, Now, Tech, Technology, Twitter

Credits

The Sun and 2 others

  1. The Sun

    GOOGLE IT Google users discover they have been using search engine all wrong – here are 8 tips to help you become internet genius

  2. The Verge

    GOOGLE TURNS 20: HOW AN INTERNET SEARCH ENGINE RESHAPED THE WORLD

  3. BBC

    Trump sues Twitter, Google and Facebook alleging 'censorship'

 