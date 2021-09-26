Tech Expert Reveals How Most People 'Suck' At Using Google Alamy

Chris Hladczuk, a Yale graduate and Goldman Sachs employee, has revealed that most people are not using Google correctly.

Google was launched by Stanford University students Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998.

Advert 10

Since the company’s inception, its reach has continued to grow, seeing milestones including the launch of Google Home, the Google Pixel and the growth of Google-owned companies such as YouTube.

The search engine’s influence is unprecedented, and the company consistently make headlines, from Donald Trump suing Google over reported censorship, to search engine results for ‘liquor store near me‘ reaching an all-time high on election night.

Pixabay

So, you would think by now we would all be pretty good at using Google, right?

Advert 10

Well, as Hladczuk explains, as per The Sun, most users ‘suck’ at utilising the search engine correctly.

Hladczuk, who often writes and posts helpful business stories to his Twitter, has created a thread to help people better use the ‘powerful tool’ that is Google.

The advice includes adding a tilde (~) to your search to help Google find synonyms.

Advert 10

Hladczuk’s explains why this is helpful:

Tilde. Use tilde when you want synonyms to appear in the result. Example: music ~classes. Here you only get music classes, lessons, coaching, etc.

There are eight points included in the thread; some seem pretty simple and focus on specifying your keyword search by using quotation marks, while others help separate terms.

As Hladczuk explains, the ‘vertical bar’ (|) has the ‘same purpose as OR’ so it allows you to search for two companies at once in relation to a keyword.

Advert 10

For example, if you wanted to find a film, you could search the film name and add ‘Netflix|Hulu’.

Hladczuk’s helpful tips are sure to come in handy for our daily Google searches, or for finding the nearest liquor store.