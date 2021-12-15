Tech Start-Up Offered To Tase Migrants With Drones And People Are Outraged

@ConMijente/Twitter

A technology start-up company has come under fire after creating a pitch that promoted the use of drones to attack migrants.

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, now-21-year-old Blake Resnick pitched his company, BRINC, as one that would help law enforcement agencies through the use of nonviolent robots.

The company’s quadcopter drones are now helping police to defuse potentially dangerous hostage situations on a near-daily basis, according to Resnick, who also said the founding of the company came ‘in large part’ as a response to the events in Vegas.

Resnick spoke about his venture during a recent appearance on Fox Business News, though the apparent inspiration for the company is reiterated on its ‘Value’s & Ethics’ website, which describes a ‘duty to bring these technologies into the world responsibly’ and a commitment to ‘never build technologies designed to hurt or kill.’

BRINC has received press coverage for its seemingly inspirational origins, however, The Intercept has obtained a promotional video that indicates its commitment not to ‘hurt’ wasn’t part of the company from the start.

The video, made in 2018, advertised an unreleased border security product and showed Resnick standing at the US-Mexican border as he demonstrated how the drones could be used to track and ultimately attack migrants attempting to cross.

Warning: Distressing content.

Resnick offered a ‘Wall of Drones’ as a solution to illegal activity at the border, suggesting that quadcopters fitted with thermal sensors, human-detection software and stun guns could be deployed along the border. The drones also came with a built-in speaker which would allow Border Patrol agents to remotely ‘interrogate’ suspicious people.

The promotional video shows the drone being tested on a Latino actor referred to as ‘José’, who is hit with a Taser after refusing to show identification and pointing a gun at the drone.

The footage has been widely condemned by social media users who have branded it as ‘disgusting’ and ‘horrific’, and in an email to The Intercept Resnick said it is ‘immature’ and ‘deeply regrettable’.

He said the footage was ‘not at all representative of the direction I have taken the company in since’, and assured the system was ‘never fully developed, sold, or used operationally’.

He wrote: ‘I agree that the technology as depicted is unethical and that is one of the reasons we created a set of Values and Ethics to guide our work.’

The CEO further claimed that the ‘video was faked’ as the company ‘never built a drone with a functional taser’, and while BRINC did have ‘initial discussions with a very limited number of parties’ about purchasing the Wall of Drones system, ‘nothing ever progressed’.