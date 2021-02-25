unilad
Ted Cruz Approval Rating Crashes 23% After His Disastrous Trip To Cancun During Texas Blizzard

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 25 Feb 2021 15:47
Ted Cruz Rating Crashes 23% After His Disastrous Trip To Cancun During Texas Blizzard

Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s approval rating has plummeted 23% in the wake of his fleeing Texas during its recent extreme winter weather crisis.

Last week, the state was victim to a devastating winter storm that left people without food and electricity. As a consequence of the blizzard, it’s believed at least 30 people died.

While Texans were batting down the hatches in their homes in a bid to keep warm, Senator Cruz went on holiday to Mexico with his family.

Ted CruzPA Images

After coming under fire for fleeing the state in its time of need, Cruz returned home just two days later and dubbed the holiday as a ‘mistake’.

Speaking to reporters at time the time he said:

It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad. […] It certainly was not my intention for that to be understood as critics have tried to paint it as somehow diminishing the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced.

He has since tried to redeem himself, but ended up receiving more criticism after sharing a photo on social media of him helping with the efforts. Many people described his actions as too little, too late.

Now Cruz has been subjected to another blow as his approval rating has dropped by 23% compared to last month’s.

PA Images
The poll was conducted by Yahoo and YouGov between February 20 and 22 and has around 1,500 respondents. The results shared yesterday, February 24, found that Cruz’s current overall approval rate was at 53% with Republicans. Meanwhile, in January, the 50-year-old’s rate sat at an impressive 76%.

On the other hand, only 7% of Democrats that took part in the poll gave their approval with 78% disagreeing with how Cruz is handling his job.

The poll was also broken down into male and female respondents where more than half of women disapproved of Cruz’s handling of things alongside 46% of men also disapproving.

Following last weeks extreme weather, some Texans were hit with energy bills in the thousands. This is now being investigated by officials who dubbed the bills as ‘unacceptable’.

PA Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement, ‘It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs.’

Commissioner Wayne Christian added, ‘Texans have gone through enough hardship during this winter storm without having to worry about unexpected additional energy costs.’

It’s believed that Cruz is yet to comment on the investigations himself.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, Ted Cruz, US News

