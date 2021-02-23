Ted Cruz Calls Neighbours ‘Assholes’ After Wife’s Texts About Cancun Leaked

PA Images/SawyerHackett/Twitter

Ted Cruz has referred to the neighbours who leaked his wife’s texts about Cancun, calling them ‘assholes’.

Cruz made the comment while appearing on conservative podcast Ruthless, starting with a joke about the Zodiac Killer – ‘I haven’t had this much negative press coverage since northern California in the 1960’s’ – before proceeding to lay into his ‘asshole’ neighbours.

Cruz angered people across America and beyond after jetting off to Cancun in the middle of a deadly cold snap in his home state of Texas, quickly returning after photos of him on the plane went viral.

The Texas senator initially claimed he had flown to Cancun only so he could accompany his daughters and their friends.

Asserting he had just been trying to be a ‘good dad’ in statement made on Thursday, February 18, Cruz claimed he would be ‘flying back this afternoon’.

However, text messages obtained by The New York Times reveal a notably different story.

In a group message sent out to their neighbours, his wife Heidi Cruz apparently put forward the idea of escaping the extreme cold, complaining about her ‘FREEZING’ house. Asking, ‘Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancún,’ Mrs. Cruz detailed plans to stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel until Sunday.

PA Images

The texts were reportedly sent on Wednesday, February 17, a few hours before Cruz was photographed boarding a flight to Mexico.

According to The New York Times, none of Cruz’s neighbours took them up on the offer. Mrs. Cruz later shifted to offering help for those struggling without heating, writing, ‘We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too [sic].’

Speaking on the Ruthless podcast, Cruz admitted that his wife was ‘pretty p*ssed’ about the leak, which he regarded as a sign of ‘how ridiculously politicized and nasty’ politics had become in America.

He continued:

Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes. Treat each other as human beings, have some degree, some modicum of respect.

PA Images

Cruz then went on to claim that those getting angry about his trip ‘need to laugh a little bit — you know, loosen up’.

Cruz also spoke about their family dog Snowflake, who they left behind, claiming he had been fine as he had heat and care readily available.