Ted Cruz Hits Back At Seth Rogen After Actor Calls Him ‘Fascist’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has fired back after Seth Rogen called him a ‘fascist’ for supporting Donald Trump’s baseless election claims.

Rogen regularly takes aim at Cruz on Twitter, kicking off after the lawmaker criticised US President Joe Biden’s decision to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement. ‘F*ck off you fascist,’ Rogen wrote, with Cruz describing the star as a ‘rich, angry Hollywood celebrity.’

However, while some have dubbed their interactions as a ‘feud’, the comic disagrees. Now, Cruz’s team has hit back at Rogen while taking a jab at the POTUS.

As per Fox News, a spokesperson for Cruz’s team said: ‘We know Sen. Cruz is busy fighting to save the country from Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s surprising to see that he’s living rent free in Seth Rogen’s head at the same time.’

During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Rogen said: ‘If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling at that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.’

The Long Shot actor then called Cruz a fascist again, explaining: ‘He denies the reality of the election. His words caused people to die and I’m making jokes about it. Is that a feud? I don’t know. To me, it seems I’m pointing out the fact that he’s a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.’

When Colbert asked if Rogen would ever smoke weed with Cruz, he said: ‘It would be beneficial to him, because it would be humanising him in some way to hang out with me. I’ve tried, honestly. There are people in my life who hold the beliefs that Ted Cruz holds and I really try to engage with them throughout the last year and ultimately it was horrifying.’

Rogen added: ‘There is nothing I could convey that would reframe this person’s reality as they viewed it.’

Rogen and Cruz have clashed over attempts to overturn the presidential election, as well as the deadly US Capitol riots earlier this year. ‘This isn’t a Twitter feud. @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So f*ck him,’ he tweeted in January.

In another tweet, he added: ‘Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands.’