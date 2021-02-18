Texas Senator Ted Cruz Reportedly Shamed Into Flying Home From Cancun After Abandoning Frozen State
Texas Senator Ted Cruz appears to have changed his mind about his trip to Cancun after facing serious backlash for abandoning his state in its time of need.
Social media users were quick to criticise Cruz after images of a man who bore a striking resemblance to the senator were shared online yesterday. The images reportedly showed Cruz boarding a United Nations flight that left Houston at 4.44pm yesterday, February 17 and landed in Cancun, Mexico at 7.52pm.
His apparent decision to leave the state came amid some of the worst weather conditions Texas has experienced for decades, with freezing temperatures leading to blackouts and interrupting water supplies.
A Republican source later confirmed to Fox News the allegations about Cruz travelling to Mexico were true, commenting, ‘The photos speak for themselves.’
After the images appearing to show Cruz at the airport were shared online, Twitter users accused him of ‘abandon[ing] his constituents’.
One US resident wrote:
Over two dozen Texans have died due to the storm – from hypothermia or fire or carbon monoxide poisoning; 2 million others are without power and struggling to stay warm. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz went to Cancun.
And that’s not even the worst thing he’s done in the last month…
In the wake of the criticism, Cruz appears to have done a U-turn on his plans, as Punch Bowl News founder Jake Sherman noted that a passenger referred to as ‘cru, r’ was listed for a flight travelling from Cancun to Houston this afternoon.
Sharing an image of the flight’s upgrade list, Sherman wrote:
Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston.
Looks like @tedcruz is on his way back, @danpfeiffer. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list
That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do.
While Cruz’s return to the state may have been prompted by infuriated residents, it seems many Americans deem the action too little, too late.
One angry Twitter user wrote, ‘Texans should be waiting at Houston International Airport for Ted Cruz to return with pitchforks.’
Another commented, ‘Does he think coming back after having been caught makes things look better for him?’
President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency in Texas following the arrival of the Arctic storm earlier this week, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsFox News and 1 other
Fox News
Ted Cruz flew to Cancun with his family amid power crisis in Texas: source
Jake Sherman/Twitter