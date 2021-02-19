Ted Cruz Returns From Cancun, Says Family Trip Was A Mistake

tedcruz/Twitter/SawyerHackett/Twitter

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has flown back from Cancun after he was criticised for escaping the state amid an ongoing winter storm that has left thousands without power.

Speaking to reporters upon his return, Cruz said taking a family vacation to Mexico was a mistake.

Advert 10

‘It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad,’ he said.

He added: ‘All of us have made decisions when you’ve got two girls who have been home for three days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying ‘look we don’t have school, let’s get out of here’, I think there would be a lot of parents who would think ‘if I can do this, great’.

Cruz said he had initially thought he would work remotely from Cancun and remain ‘engaged’.

Advert 10

‘It certainly was not my intention for that to be understood as critics have tried to paint it as somehow diminishing the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced,’ he said.

Cruz added: ‘From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision and saying ‘look, I know why we’re doing this but I’ve also got responsibilities. It had been my intention to work remotely, but I needed to be here and that’s why I came back.’

PA Images

His statement comes after photographs posted to social media on Wednesday, February 17, showed the Senator fleeing the extreme weather conditions currently sweeping Texas to a sunny vacation in Cancun.

Advert 10

‘When Texans were freezing and dying, you flee to Mexico. The bare minimum is to not run away to a different country when Texans were freezing and dying. Texas, you deserve better,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Efforts to restore power in the state are ongoing. Yesterday, around 300,000 homes and businesses remained without power, AP News reports.

Though the number is large, it is a significant improvement from the 3 million homes that did not have electricity on Wednesday.

Advert 10

‘Texans want this problem solved, I want this problem solved. I want the power on. Most of the homes that had lost power have gotten power back, that’s a good first step. Water supply is still questionable in a lot of places and that’s frustrating, having boil notices is frustrating,’ Cruz told reporters.

While the state seems to have overcome the worst of its struggles with energy, the extreme weather has compromised its drinking water systems. Yesterday, authorities urged people to boil their tap water before drinking it as it is currently not safe to consume.