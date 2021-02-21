Ted Cruz Slammed After Sharing Photo Of Him Helping Those Affected By Blizzard

Senator Ted Cruz/Twitter

Ted Cruz has come under fire once again after posing for an undeniably shameless photo opportunity.

Cruz, the US Senator for Texas, fled to Cancun with his family recently as the rest of the state experienced an extreme drop in temperature grinding many residents’ lives to a halt.

Just days prior to his family vacation, Cruz told Texas’ people to ‘just stay home’.

He returned home Friday, February 19, and admitted to reporters that him leaving the state in its time of a need was a mistake. Cruz said, ‘It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.’

He continued:

From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision and saying ‘look, I know why we’re doing this but I’ve also got responsibilities. It had been my intention to work remotely, but I needed to be here and that’s why I came back.

Since returning to the US, photographs have been shared of the 50-year-old helping with the effort to get water to people who need it.

Along with the pictures shared on the official Senator Ted Cruz Twitter page was the caption, ‘#TexasStrong’.

People were quick to dub his help as ‘too late’, however. One Twitter-user commented, ‘Ted, sneaking out of a Texas for Cancun is like being caught cheating on your wife. These weak sauce pictures are like you trying to get back home by sending an on-sale edible arrangement. Not gonna cut it, buddy.’

Another person wrote, ‘First you abandon your constituents, now they are crisis photo opps to you? Do you have any shame at all @tedcruz?’

Others defended the senator and said he was just wanting to spend time with his family on vacation and applauded him for helping people since his return.