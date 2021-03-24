Ted Cruz Slammed For Calling Gun Regulation ‘Ridiculous Theatre’ After Colorado Mass Shooting

CNN/PA Images

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has received backlash for accusing Democrats of ‘trying to take away guns from law-abiding citizens’ during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Cruz’s comments came just one day day after 10 people were shot dead by a 21-year-old man who opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, March 22.

It was only last week that eight people were killed by a gunman in shootings at three spa facilities in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the committee meeting yesterday, March 23, which had been scheduled before the latest devastating incidents, Cruz said there had been too many mass shootings in the US and that ‘it’s time for [them] to do something’.

Despite stating that action is needed in the country, the 50-year-old went on to say:

Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theatre where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders. […] What happens after every mass shooting is Democrats propose we take away guns from law-abiding citizens because that’s their political objective. But [what] they propose – not only does it not reduce crime, it makes it worse.

He added, ‘When you disarm law-abiding citizens, it makes them more likely to be victims. If you want to stop these murders, go after the murderers.’

Prior to his accusations, the senator sent his ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the families of those who lost someone in Monday’s attack.

In the wake of his controversial comments, dozens have people have taken to social media to criticise him.

One Twitter user wrote:

I wonder if @tedcruz is going to meet with the families of the 10 people who lost their lives in Boulder Colorado and tell them that what they’re going through is just “ridiculous theatre”.

Someone else said, ‘He is a vile, vile, vile man. @tedcruz. Should be voted out! Ted Cruz was the main character of Twitter (again) after his opposition to gun control included a blasé reference to the epidemic of mass shootings.’

Meanwhile, another angry individual tweeted, ‘When I see survivors of mass shootings being interviewed, and seeing the pain they are in, and then I hear the smug useless bullsh*t coming from losers like @tedcruz, it puts me in a rage. We have to remove that f*cker and other useless senators from office.’

Following Monday’s tragedy, President Joe Biden has called on the Senate to immediately pass the two new gun control bills passed at the House earlier this month.

As per The Epoch Times, one of the bills would set into law the requirement for background checks in gun sales between private parties and would make it illegal for unlicensed firearm importers, manufacturers, or dealers to trade guns with other people.

The second would increase the amount of time a seller must wait to receive a complete background check before they can give a gun to an unlicensed buyer. This would go from three days to 10 days.