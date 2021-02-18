Ted Cruz Slammed For Fleeing To Cancun While Texas Freezes In Fatal Cold Snap

SawyerHackett/Twitter/PA Images

The US Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, is being slammed for reportedly fleeing to Cancun while a record-breaking snowstorm engulfs the state.

A number of eagle-eyed social media users have spotted pictures of a man, who bears a striking resemblance to Cruz, at an airport check-in and aboard a flight from Houston to Cancun.

Advert 10

One internet sleuth, who posted an alleged picture of the Senator at an airport terminal, noted that it was taken at 4.10 pm in line for a United Airlines flight. The said flight departed Houston at 4.44 pm yesterday, February 17 and landed in Cancun, Mexico at 7.52 pm.

Due to the extreme weather conditions currently sweeping much of southern US, millions of Americans, many in the state of Texas, are without power.

In a bid to warm their homes, people had been using excessive amounts of energy, leading to a shortage. In order to prioritise essential services and conserve power, authorities have switched off or restricted electricity for millions of Texans.

Advert 10

‘It appears in the middle of the worst energy crisis in the history of Texas, Ted Crus [sic] is on his way to Cancun with his family,’ one person wrote on Twitter, alongside a series of photographs which supposedly show the Senator aboard the flight.

Texas state Representative, Gene Wu, tweeted out another picture, writing: ‘Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?

Advert 10

‘Ted Cruz tweeting a glowing tribute to Rush Limbaugh from a resort in Cancun (where he flew tonight while his constituents are literally freezing to death) is peak GOP,’ another user wrote.

One person said: ‘Hey Ted Cruz enjoying yourself down there? I’m staying up late to babysit a generator so my mom’s oxygen concentrator stays on. Have you visited the Mayan Museum? It’s great! I only have two gallons of gas left for the generator! Did you book a zipline tour? They fill up fast!

So far, the storm, which is expected to last until the weekend, has killed at least 21 people in the country’s southern states. Some deaths have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from people running cars for an extended period, and generators indoors in a bid to stay warm.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement local response efforts.

Advert 10