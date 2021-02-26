Ted Cruz Slammed Online After Making Jokes About Trip To Cancun

PA Images

Ted Cruz is under fire yet again after making light of his recent trip to Cancun during Texas’s devastating winter storm.

Texans were hit with severe weather conditions last week but, in the midst of the all chaos, Cruz jumped on a plane to Mexico with his family.

After receiving backlash, he returned to Texas two days later, used his daughters as an excuse and said that going away was a mistake. Upon his return, a mariachi band played outside his home as a form of protest.

PA Images

In the wake of the ongoing outrage, Cruz’s approval rate plummeted by 23% in a recent poll. His current overall approval rate sits 53% with Republicans, while this time last month it was at a healthier 76%.

Now Cruz has further ruffled people’s feathers after joking about his trip to Cancun.

Speaking today, February 26, at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, he kicked off his speech by comparing the city to his recent holiday location.

As per the New York Post, the 50-year-old said to the crowd, ‘God bless CPAC. I’ve gotta’ say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.’

Too soon, Ted. Too soon.

PA Images

The joke reportedly received a mix response with some laughing at the senator’s joke, while others gasped in shock.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter didn’t see the funny side of things. One unhappy individual wrote, ‘Ted Cruz is the biggest fool in Congress,’ while another person dubbed him as a ‘joke’.

Someone else commented, ‘Cruz must be voted out of office and replaced with someone who is not a self centered narcissist and has empathy for his constituents.’

Cruz also mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – often known as AOC – during today’s speech despite her having recently raised $1 million dollars for Texas in the wake of the cold weather snap.

Implying Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to last month’s Capitol riot was overdramatic, Cruz said, as the the Independent, ‘Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens, and AOC is telling us, ‘She was murdered!’ and the media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war.’

The senator reeled off even more jokes in his speech and made light of the importance of wearing face masks in a pandemic. Regarding health care professionals stating that we may need to wear masks for the next few hundred years, Cruz said ‘how much virtue do you want to signal’.

‘And by the way, not just one but two, three, four – you can’t have too many masks. This is just dumb,’ he added.

Maybe leave the jokes to the comedians, Ted.