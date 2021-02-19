Ted Cruz Told Texans To ‘Just Stay Home’ Two Days Before Flying To Cancun

PA Images/SawyerHackett/Twitter

Senator Ted Cruz told Texans to ‘just stay home’, before leaving the state on a flight to Cancun.

The Republican has come under fire for flying his family to Mexico, to escape the extreme cold weather in Texas, where millions have been left without power or water.

Cruz has since flown back to Texas and admitted that fleeing the country, while hundreds of his constituents were dying from repercussions of the cold snap, was a mistake.

However, an interview the politician took part in just two days before his flight to Cancun has resurfaced, in which he urged Texans to ‘just stay home’.

‘I was speaking this weekend with a meteorologist expert who was saying [that with] the combination of these two storms, we could see 100 people lose their lives this week in Texas,’ he told The Joe Pags Show on Monday, February 15, as per RawStory.

‘So, don’t risk it. Keep your family safe, and just stay home and hug your kids.’

The following Wednesday, Cruz and his family were pictured at the airport, prompting fury among those who were left to face temperatures of around –18°C without heating or water.

Amid the backlash, the 50-year-old flew back to Texas the very next day, instead of staying through until this Saturday as previously planned.

Although Cruz has confessed his distasteful decision to flee the country during a time of desperation was ‘a mistake,’ he says he was just trying to be a good dad to his daughters.

‘With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,’ a statement issued by the politician on Wednesday evening read.

‘Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.’

Upon his return, Cruz told reporters: ‘It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.’

He continued:

All of us have made decisions when you’ve got two girls who have been home for three days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying ‘look we don’t have school, let’s get out of here’, I think there would be a lot of parents who would think, ‘if I can do this, great.’

Many Texans have already sadly lost their lives from the cold snap, from cold-related illnesses such as hypothermia and several others with carbon monoxide poisoning from using generators and even cars to try and warm up.

