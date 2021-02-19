Ted Cruz’s Wife Reportedly Texted Neighbours To Fly To Cancun With Them

PA

Ted Cruz’s wife invited neighbours to join them on their luxury getaway to Cancún, leaked text messages have shown.

The texts, which were first reported by The New York Times, contradict an earlier explanation given by the Texas senator, who said that he’d flown to Mexico while millions of his constituents suffered without power or heating in the middle of a deadly storm in order ‘to be a good dad’ by accompanying his daughters and their friends.

Advert 10

PA Images

In a group message sent to neighbours, Heidi Cruz pitched the idea of escaping the storm, complaining about her ‘FREEZING’ house and saying, ‘Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancún,’ before sharing details of their plans to stay at the Ritz-Carlton hotel until Sunday. The timing of the texts, which were reportedly sent on Wednesday just hours before Cruz was pictured boarding a flight to Mexico, suggest that the family was attempting to make a quick escape from the disaster-struck state for warmer shores.

The Times reports that none of Cruz’s neighbours took them up on the offer, and that Heidi later shifted to offering help for anyone struggling without heating, writing, ‘We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too [sic].’

Following an outcry over the trip, Ted Cruz flew back into Texas less than 24 hours later on Thursday, February 18, telling reporters on his arrival that the trip was ‘obviously a mistake’ and conceding that despite having previously implied that he had only planned to stay for one day, ‘the plan had been to stay through the weekend with the family’.

Advert 10

Cruz said:

On the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our families, but I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously of fighting for the state of Texas. As it became a bigger and bigger firestorm, it became all the more compelling that I needed to come back.

The family’s trip has raised accusations of hypocrisy, especially in light of comments made by Cruz in a radio interview on Monday in which he told Texans to avoid travelling, advising residents to ‘keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids’.

Advert 10

Austin-based Republican strategist Ray Sullivan called the likely-2024 presidential candidate’s decision to leave Texas during a state of emergency ‘clearly an error of judgement’, adding that ‘people expect their elected officials to be fully engaged during a crisis’.