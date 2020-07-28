Teen Bystander Shot And Killed After Fight Breaks Out At Illegal Street Race In Hollywood

GoFundMe/Reddit

A Texas man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at an illegal street race in Hollywood.

The teenager, identified as Alejandra Estrada, was standing on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 26, when a fight broke out in the middle of the road in front of her.

Footage shared online showed cars screeching down the road before one man threw a punch towards another. A number of men ended up involved in the brawl, and soon after the fight broke out a gunshot went off, followed by the sounds of screaming.

Illegal street racing in Hollywood u/robahearts/Reddit

It’s thought around 200 people had gathered in the area after it was taken over by a group of illegal street racers, and officers responding to a report of the racing were directed to the shooting victim, a resident of Huntington Park.

The suspect is thought to have fired three shots, causing the crowd around him to flee in fear. Footage showed one man limping away in the distance, and witnesses said the shots fired hit both the teenager and another person, only described as male.

The man was hospitalised with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, CBS News reports.

Scene from the incident were caught on video, and a friend of Alejandra’s could be seen calling her name. The 17-year-old is said to have died at the scene.

Fight breaks out at illegal street fight u/robahearts/Reddit

Police arrested Ramon Roque Monreal, of El Paso, and he was detained in south Los Angeles County at around 3.45am on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was found in Carson, 25 miles from the scene of the shooting, in possession of a firearm. He was turned over to LAPD homicide detectives and arrested for investigation of murder.

According to a police statement, Monreal was held on $3 million bail. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday, July 29.

A GoFundMe page set up by one of Alejandra’s family members describes the teen as ‘one of a kind and the life of the party.’

Alejandra Estrada GoFundMe

The site reads:

Ale was only 17 and was barley getting her life started… She was at the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately it cost her her life. She will forever live in our hearts. My family wants to give her the burial service she deserves; however, if you can’t donate please keep my family in your prayers.

At the time of writing, July 28, the fundraiser has raised more than $29,000 of its $35,000 goal.

Our thoughts are with Alejandra’s family and friends at this tragic time.