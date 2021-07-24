Teen On Jeff Bezos Flight Has Never Bought Something From Amazon

PA

The Dutch teen who flew to space with Jeff Bezos told the Amazon founder he’d never ordered anything from the online store.

Oliver Daemen, 18, became the youngest person in space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepherd rocket, ascending 62 miles alongside Bezos, his brother Mark, and Wally Funk, also the oldest person to ever travel to space at the age of 82.

Advert 10

Joes Daemen, founder and CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, originally secured a seat on the flight after an undisclosed bidder was unavailable for the date, but he decided to let his son fly instead.

Blue Origin

Amazon is used by millions of people every day, and it seems implausible for someone to have never ordered something from it at this point. However, Daemen is among the few, and he even told Bezos as they prepared for their flight.

‘I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like… oh, wow, it’s a long time ago I heard someone say that,’ the teen told Reuters at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Advert 10

Daemen, who’d been dreaming of going to space since he was a child, found out about the trip while he was on holiday. ‘We didn’t pay even close to [the original bid of] $28 million, but they chose me because I was the youngest and I was also a pilot and I also knew quite a lot about it already,’ he said.

‘I don’t think I realised it until I was in the rocket: wow, it’s really happening. It was my ultimate, ultimate goal… but I never thought it was going to be this soon,’ Daemen added.

Bezos funded his Blue Origin venture by selling off billions of dollars in Amazon shares. After the launch, he thanked ‘every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this’.

Advert 10