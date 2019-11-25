Teen Put In Isolation For Dying Hair Pink To ‘Cheer Herself Up’

BPM Media

A teenager struggling with her mental health dyed her hair pink in a bid to ‘cheer herself up’. The next day at school, she was put in isolation.

Savannah Sharp, suffering with anxiety and depression, added some colour to her hair to try and allay her mental health struggles – previously, she had turned to self-harm as a way to cope.

However, when the 15-year-old returned to St Peter’s Academy, in Fenton, she was segregated from her classmates for two days for breaking the uniform policy.

Savannah’s mum, Rachel, is furious with the ‘unfair’ decision, taking aim at the school who were reportedly aware of her mental health struggles.

The 48-year-old, from Blurton, said:

She dyed her hair before half term to cheer herself up. It was a wash in, wash out but when she went into school she was put into isolation for two days. Savannah is in year 11, her GCSE year, and needs to be in lessons because of her exams but they took her out for two days. They basically stopped her from learning. I’ve spoken to the school over the phone and they told me that I need to dye her hair back, but I have refused to do this as it is an infringement on my daughter’s human rights to express herself in a way she is comfortable. The colour of her hair has no impact on her education. People with dyed hair and tattoos still do their jobs well, but they say it’s going against school policy. Her hair is a nice pale pink, it will eventually wash out and it made her feel better about herself, whereas before she would self-harm.

Rachel added that doesn’t understand why the colour of her daughter’s hair affects her ability to learn. ‘They’re making a mountain out of a mole hill. The most important thing is that Savannah is in school learning for her GCSE exams,’ she added.

For Rachel, as long as Savannah turns up at school in a clean uniform and is willing to learn and is respectful to her teachers, ‘that’s all that matters’. Savannah is angry too, and her mum is worried it’ll have a ricochet effect on her mental health.

Rachel explained:

Savannah is very angry about it, she doesn’t know why the colour of her hair matters when her GCSEs are really important. She missed out on her maths and English lessons. She’s annoyed that she was put into isolation and it’s brought her mind back down to a low level. That’s why I’m so annoyed at the school picking up on such an insignificant thing. The school is aware of Savannah’s mental health and I’m disappointed in them because they should be helping to make sure her mood is lifted not putting her in isolation where she’s alone. Having no one to talk to will affect her mental health. I am totally disgusted with the staff at the school.

St Peter’s Academy has been approached for comment.

