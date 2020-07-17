Teen Skydiving For First Time Dies Along With Instructor After Chutes Fail To Open

We were all so looking forward to after she landed and to talk to her and hear her story. I feel like we were robbed of that and now we’re robbed of the rest of her life. It’s so painful.

She was very family-oriented, and she wanted to do the right things in life. She wasn’t a rule breaker. When we bought her first car, she didn’t want anything flashy or that would stand out.

She wanted to just see how things look up in the air that high. She had never experienced that. It was a lot of first times for her and it was supposed to be a great, great day and it turned out to be the worst day of our lives.

I hate that this tragedy is the reason why people are going to learn more about her and her life. The tragedy has happened and at this point, we just want Jeanna to be remembered as the person she was, which was a wonderful young lady.