Teen Sues School After He Was Allegedly Suspended For Saying There Are ‘Only Two Genders’

Exeter High School/Alamy

A student is suing his school district for allegedly suspending him for stating that there are ‘only two genders’.

The New Hampshire teenager was allegedly suspended from athletics at Exeter High School in September, after he declared there are ‘only two genders’ over a text conversation with another student.

The conversation reportedly took place away from school grounds, and the student claimed that he was resultantly suspended from one game of football.

On Thursday, November 4, the freshman and his mother filed a lawsuit through Cornerstone Action, a Christian advocacy organisation.

Alamy

Filed in Rockingham Superior Court through attorney Ian Huyett, the lawsuit claimed that the student had his constitutional right to free speech and New Hampshire Bill of Rights violated by the alleged suspension, Portsmouth Herald reports.

Moreover, it suggested that the student had been punished for his Catholic beliefs.

Cornerstone is now subsequently seeking damages against EHS Assistant Principal Marcy Dovholuk and SAU 16.

Furthermore, as a result of the lawsuit, the school district may now even be prohibited from implementing its policy concerning students who don’t conform to certain genders.

Alamy

Cornerstone stated that students who have religious beliefs and don’t want to use non-binary students’ preferred pronouns are being unfairly punished.

The lawsuit states:

[The student] does not deny that he violated the Gender Nonconforming Students policy. He in fact denied, and will continue to deny, that any person can belong to a gender other than that of ‘male’ or ‘female’. [The student] will never refer to any individual person using plural pronouns such as ‘they,’ using contrived pronouns such as ‘ze,’ or with any similar terminology that reflects values which [the student] does not share.

However, it is the school’s policy that ‘a student has the right to be addressed by a name and pronoun that corresponds to the student’s gender identity’ and that other pupils who don’t adhere to those rules will be seen to be in ‘violation’ of the policy.

Alamy

A discussion on the bus after a Spanish lesson about third-person pronouns led to the texts being sent by the student after he got off the vehicle.

It was the ‘inappropriate’ language, and the failure of the student to respect other pupil’s choice of pronouns, which resulted in the student’s suspension, according to the lawsuit.

Cornerstone stated:

Regardless of what defendants may think about these words, (the student now suing the school) did not use profane or insulting language towards any person while in the school building, on a school bus, during school activities, or on school property in any of the events leading up to his athletic suspension and this case.

SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan concluded that the complaint was in the process of being reviewed ‘with legal counsel’ and that a statement would be shared upon completion of the review.