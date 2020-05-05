Teen Walking Around Hellesdon Dressed As 17th Century Plague Doctor Identified By Norfolk Police Storyful

Norfolk Police have now identified the individual who had been walking around a Norfolk village dressed as a 17th Century plague doctor.

The person in question had been spotted wandering the suburb of Hellesdon, near Norwich, dressed up in a rather sinister-looking outfit consisting of a black cloak, hat and pointed beak-like mask.

Residents had seen this person every day for the past two weeks, and had raised concerns with police. Although some were amused, others were frightened and were worried about the effect this could have on children.

Police Hunting Man Seen Creeping Round Village In Plague Doctor Outfit

As reported by BBC News, officers have now identified the person wearing the plague doctor costume, and it is said to be a boy in his late teens.

Police have not released his name, however, and officers have since given him some ‘words of advice’ about his actions.

Responses to the plague doctor costume have been mixed. Some have expressed concerns about the effect this foreboding look could have on those feeling particularly vulnerable at this time, whilst others feel he has done nothing wrong.

One person tweeted:

As long as he’s social distancing he’s not hurting anyone. It’s a laugh. People can wear what they want. End of the day, these people during plague times were helping people and looked at as heroes.

Another said:

Just casually… strolling around the village in a plague costume? That’s just not normal is it, do it indoors it’s bloody terrifying for poor little kids.

Police Hunting Man Seen Creeping Round Village In Plague Doctor Outfit

Jade Gosbell, who spotted the plague doctor said:

It was like 20 degrees, he was wearing a full black suit, it just looked ridiculous. It’s clearly for attention or something like that, because normal people just wouldn’t do that.’

She added:

Kids would be frightened, my mum would be frightened, however some people really don’t think it’s that deep, they just think that he’s having a laugh, he’s just trying to find something to do with himself during isolation and lockdown.

Police Hunting Man Seen Creeping Round Village In Plague Doctor Outfit

The creepy looking get-up dates back to the 17th century, a time when doctors thought that they could be protected against the Black Death by filling their pointed masks with perfumes and herbs.

Hundreds of thousands of people died of the Black Death, and, considering the current global health crisis, it’s hardly surprising that people found the costume to be upsetting.