Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Says Minneapolis Police ‘Killed My Uncle’ Following Fatal Car Crash

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd has revealed that her uncle has been killed in a car crash involving Minneapolis Police.

A video captured by teenager Darnella Fraizer was key in the investigation of the murder of George Floyd. Since then, the teenager has been the focus of much media attention.

The 18-year-old has revealed that her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, died after Minneapolis police accidentally collided with his car during a high-speed pursuit of a carjacked vehicle.

The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis, and a third car was also involved. On the back of the incident, ABC reports that the police will launch an investigation into what happened.

Writing on Facebook, Darnella explained that she ‘honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt’ before adding, ‘MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle.’

The teenager discussed her feelings about the situation:

Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police! I asked my mom several times “he died??”. I couldn’t accept what I was hearing and still can’t . Some things just take time to process. I’m still in shock and it haven’t fully hit me yet,I broke down in tears [sad face emoji] I was hoping it was a dream…but it’s not and this is reality. Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss…today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness

The teenager finished her statement by noting, ‘I was just with you at the beach ….if I would’ve known that would be my last time seeing you, I would’ve hugged you so much longer, told you I love you way harder….I love you so much…. please pray for my family. His name is Leneal Lamont Frazier. Uncle I love you it’s just hard for me to accept I won’t see you again.’

Darnella has also shared a link to a GoFundMe page, which is intended to help go towards funeral expenses.