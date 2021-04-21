Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder Reacts To Chauvin Verdict
The teenager who filmed George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 has reacted to the recent verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer, has been found guilty on all three counts after being charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Darnella Frazier had been just 17 years old when she filmed the nine minute footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for his life, later uploading it to Facebook. Millions of people around the world would go on to watch the video, sparking widespread Black Lives Matter protests.
Taking to Instagram after the verdict was announced, Darnella, now 18, wrote:
My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family! Although no amount of charges will bring back a loved one, justice was served and his murderer will pay the price. We did it. #justicewasserved
She also shared a screenshot, which appears to have been taken from her Facebook page, writing:
I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast. I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES!
THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. George Floyd we did it!! Justice has been served.
Darnella was one of the first witnesses called to testify by the prosecution during Chauvin’s murder trial.
Speaking before the court, as per The New York Times, she expressed regret for not physically engaging with the four officers at the scene, but stated that they were ultimately the ones at fault:
It’s been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life. But it’s like, it’s not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done.
Darnella has been widely praised for her part in documenting Floyd’s murder last May, with many pointing out that, without her, the police’s original description of Floyd’s death as a ‘medical incident during police interaction’ could have gone unchallenged.
Taking to Twitter, Filmmaker Michael Moore wrote:
Darnella Frazier. Thank you. As a brave 17-year old standing on that curb in Minneapolis, you took out your phone and hit record. You changed the world. No film in our time has been more important than yours. Now the rise-up, the fight, moves quickly forward. Thank you, Darnella.
Washington Post columnist Michele Norris tweeted:
Can we all sing a praise song for Darnella Frazier who had the presence of mind to film that video that made such a difference in this case and now must live with the memories that will walk alongside her for the rest of her years.
Chauvin is now facing up to 40 years in prison, with sentencing due to take place in eight weeks’ time.
You can donate to a fund set up to support Darnella Frazier here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
