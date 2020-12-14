Teen Who Recorded George Floyd’s Arrest Honoured With Award For Courage
The 17-year-old who recorded footage of George Floyd’s arrest has been honoured with the PEN America award for courage.
Minneapolis high school senior Darnella Frazier was on the scene in May when police officers arrested 46-year-old Floyd after he was accused of using a fake $20 bill.
Footage filmed by Frazier showed Floyd being pinned to the ground as former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, despite his complaints that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd fell unconscious and ultimately died following the arrest.
Frazier shared the footage online, where it was seen by millions of people across the globe. The unjust treatment of Floyd sparked worldwide protests for the Black Lives Matter movement and ultimately led to Chauvin’s arrest and the dismissal of the other three officers involved.
The 17-year-old received her award at a virtual gala hosted by the literary and human rights organisation PEN America last week. Frazier was one of a number of people honoured at the event, including other activists, artists and former president Barack Obama.
PEN America described Frazier as ‘quick-thinking and dauntless’, and CEO Suzanne Nossel commended the teenager’s ‘exceptional courage’.
In a statement about the award, Nossel said:
With nothing more than a cell phone and sheer guts, Darnella changed the course of history in this country, sparking a bold movement demanding an end to systemic anti-Black racism and violence at the hands of police.
With remarkable steadiness, Darnella carried out the expressive act of bearing witness, and allowing hundreds of millions around the world to see what she saw. Without Darnella’s presence of mind and readiness to risk her own safety and wellbeing, we may never have known the truth about George Floyd’s murder. We are proud to recognize her exceptional courage with this award.
Director Spike Lee presented the 2020 PEN/Benenson Courage Award, which has previously been given to lawyer Anita Hill, student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Flint, Michigan, contaminated water whistleblowers Lee-Anne Walters and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.
Frazier said she ‘never would’ve imagined’ in her life that she could win the award. Speaking to NBC News, per USA Today, she added: ‘It’s just a lot to take in, but I couldn’t say thank you enough for everything that’s been coming towards me.’
Jennifer Egan, president of PEN America’s Board of Trustee, said Frazier ‘bore witness to a critical truth at great personal and emotional cost’, adding that the country is ‘in her debt’.
The teenager was reportedly taking her nine-year-old cousin to Cup Foods when she saw the four Minneapolis police officers taking Floyd from his vehicle.
