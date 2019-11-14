Teenage Boy Arrested For Starting Huge Bushfire That Destroyed 36 Homes

PA Images

A teenage boy has been arrested after a bushfire was deliberately lit on the central Queensland coast over the weekend.

The Cobraball fire, near Yeppoon, is still burning days after it ravaged the area, destroying 36 buildings and burning at least 14 homes to the ground.

After the blaze started at approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, November 9, it then spread to the surrounding areas of Bungundarra, Adelaide Park, Maryville and Lake Mary.

PA Images

Police say the 16-year-old boy has not been charged with arson, but will be dealt with under the state’s Youth Justice Act in relation to the fire, The Guardian reports.

State disaster coordinator and Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said, as per ABC News:

This investigation’s been ongoing since the start of the fire, so we’ve had an avenue of investigation that we’ve been pursuing.

Last week, authorities said they are now facing what could be ‘the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen’, with fires continuing to rage through parts of Queensland and New South Wales (NSW).

More than 70 bushfires were still burning across the state on Thursday, November 14, with sex ‘watch and act’ warnings in place. Residents have been forced to flee their homes to escape the fires, which in some instances came within just metres of people’s properties.

PA Images

Residents of two Queensland towns – Black Snake and Woodgate – were told to leave immediately as bushfires in the areas worsened, while NSW authorities warned conditions could deteriorate as the weekend approached.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said conditions in both Black Snake and Woodgate deteriorated overnight and were not expected to improve in the near future.

More to follow…

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]