Teenager Arrested After Man Killed In Petrol Station ‘Attack’
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man died following an attack at a petrol station.
40-year-old Thomas Mallaby died in hospital on Tuesday, September 28, two days after he suffered serious injuries in a late-night assault at an Esso Garage in Stanley, County Durham.
The teenager, who can’t be named due to his age, was interviewed by police officers and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, per the Newcastle Chronicle.
The Durham Constabulary officer in charge of the investigation has sought to reassure drivers, confirming that the incident was not ‘in any way’ connected to ongoing fuel shortages in the UK.
In a statement, Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton said:
This was a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Mallaby following their devastating loss.
We are working to establish exactly what happened, but I would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. Although the incident happened on the forecourt of a fuel station, I am keen to stress that it was not connected in any way to the current issues of fuel shortages.
Police were called to reports of a ‘serious assault’ at the garage at 2.40am on Sunday, September 26. The victim was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital in Newcastle for ’emergency treatment’, however officers confirmed he later died as a result of his injuries.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read