Teenager Arrested For Walking On Road To Avoid Ice Has Charges Dropped

Police in Texas has said there was no justification for the arrest of a Black teenager who was walking on the road.

Rodney Reese was handcuffed while walking home from his shift at Walmart on February 16 after officers spotted him walking in the middle of the night. He was held overnight on a misdemeanour charge of pedestrian in the roadway.

Texas has been subject to extreme weather conditions in recent weeks, causing much of the pavements to be covered in snow and ice. To avoid this, Reese had been walking in the middle of the road.

Body camera footage from the officers showed them approach Reese and ask if he needed a ride home. Reese declined their offer, to which one officer said: ‘Alright, but you’re walking in the middle of the road.’

The teenager is then heard apologising, however, officers continue to follow him for a further 2 minutes and 17 seconds. They then ask him to stop walking and answer more questions, adding that they were carrying out an investigation. After he refused and said he just wanted to get home, officers detained him.

In a statement, issued last night, February 23, Plano police chief, Ed Drain, said the arrest was not consistent with the reason the welfare officers were there – to provide assistance.

‘The officers were called out to check on the man’s safety. Residents reported he was walking on the street in sub-freezing temperatures, wearing a short-sleeved shirt with no jacket. The intent was to check on his well-being and to ensure he made it to his destination safely. Regrettably, what started as a welfare check, ended in an arrest,’ he said.

He continued: ‘Our officers were on a welfare call. The arrest wasn’t consistent with the reason officers were there, to provide assistance. Therefore we dropped the charges.’

Reese told NBC he hadn’t stopped to talk to the police because he was scared.

‘I wanted to go home. Young Black men like me, we’re scared of the police because they kill and arrest us. That’s why I didn’t want to answer a question, I wanted to go home,’ he said.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said the incident did not demonstrate the ‘highest level of professionalism’ that he expects from police officers.

He added: ‘This incident highlights an opportunity for us and the entire community to realize we all can do better in strengthening the relationship between Police and the African-American community.’

