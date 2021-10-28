Teenager Who Murdered Sisters In Wembley Park Sentenced To Life

Metropolitan Police/PA Images

Danyal Hussein, the teenager who murdered two sisters in a brutal knife attack in Wembley Park, has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 35 years in prison.

The 19-year-old killed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, on June 6 last year in a ‘shocking and chilling’ attack. They were later found hidden away in the bushes near where they’d been celebrating Henry’s birthday.

The ‘frenzied and relentless’ assault in Fryent Country Park saw Hussein stab Henry eight times and Smallman 28 times as part of a pact with ‘the devil’, in which he reportedly believed he could win the lottery if he ‘performed a minimum of six sacrifices every six months for as long as [he was] free and physically capable’.

Alamy

Hussein was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife in July. In sentencing, Mrs Justice Whipple was unable to hand down a whole life order for Hussein’s crimes as he’s still under the age of 21. However, she described his murder of the ‘beautiful and gifted women’ as the ‘most harrowing’ of cases, The Telegraph reports.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC had argued for a minimum term of 30 years, given the ‘significant’ aggravating factors in the case, such as attempting to destroy evidence and get rid of his weapon and clothes.

‘His offending is a product of his belief in Satanism and his belief you could enter into a bargain with a devil. That belief system is something he researched for some time,’ Glasgow told the court.

Alamy

Hussein had been referred to Britain’s counter-extremism programme in 2017 over concerns he was vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism, but he was discharged with no concerns a year later. Soon after, he’s said to have become ‘fascinated by demons’ behind ‘locked doors in his bedroom’.

Hussein still denies any role in the murders and any pact with any demons. However, officers found a handwritten ‘contract’ in which he pledged to sacrifice only women for ‘Mighty King Lucifage Rofocale’, and in return he’d win Mega Millions Super Jackpot.

His lawyer told the court he was ‘little more than a child with significant issues’ at the time of the killings, and there were hopes his family ‘will get some answers as to how and why these offences came to happen’.