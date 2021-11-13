unilad
Teenager Who Survived Drink Drive Hit Two Years Ago Tragically Killed In Second Suspected Incident

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Nov 2021 15:07
Poppy Bilderbeck

A teenager who survived being hit by a drunk driver two years ago has been killed after a collision with another suspected drunk driver. 

Clyde Thompson was walking home from basketball practice in May 2019, when he and his friend were hit by a drunk driver.

Thompson suffered a brain injury so severe that he was put into a coma, and required four surgeries on his skull at a hospital in Houston. After being given less than a 50% chance of survival, according to his basketball coach, Thompson amazingly recovered and went back to Aldine Senior High School in time for his senior year.

However, the 19-year-old has since been involved in another accident involving an alleged drunk driver, which killed both him and his passenger on Sunday, November 7.



Just after 2am, a Chevrolet truck crashed head-on into Thompson’s Nissan Altima on the 2400 block of S. Martin Luther King Junior Parkway, according to Beaumont police, 11Alive reports.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 19-year-old Lashay Smith, died at the hospital as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

Thompson’s mother, Tamala Johnson, said: 

It’s just unreal, you know? To get killed by the very thing and you survived […] it hurts.

Thompson had been studying to become a physical therapist at Lamar University. He was inspired by the injuries he had sustained in the first incident, and wanted to help people who had been in similar positions.

His mother recalls how Thompson wanted to ‘be a spokesperson to young kids his age that are going through therapy, that are stuck in ICU and don’t see a way’.

Despite the first drunk driving incident, Thompson reportedly told his mother that she shouldn’t ‘live in fear’ because he didn’t.

Charges are still pending, however the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with injuries of his own.

The Beaumont Police Department stated that the crash was thought to have involved alcohol, however the investigation is still ongoing.

Thompson’s family have been planning ways to honour his life, according to his mother.

She said, ‘In honour of Clyde, every year we are going to have a basketball game and invite friends and barbecue. Every year. We will uplift his name.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

